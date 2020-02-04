UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – Solicitor Scarlett Wilson on Tuesday gave some clarification on the decision not to file charges after the completion of SLED’s investigation into a former sheriff’s office worker and Union County Sheriff David Taylor, which began in 2018.
Questions arose after SLED’s report was made public late last week. The lengthy report details allegations “of possible misconduct” by Taylor, which included missing money, alcohol purchases, and text messages sent to deputies.
In September 2019, Wilson said she did not recommend criminal charges against Taylor because she felt the state would not be able to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the allegations against Taylor. Her report did, however, state that the investigation “revealed several flaws in the management of the Union County Sheriff’s Office.”
On Tuesday, Wilson responded by email to a series of questions sent by FOX Carolina’s Cody Alcorn.
Below are the questions and answers
- Q: Why did you decide not to file charges in this case or allow a grand jury to hear the case file based on the allegations from Sheriff Taylor’s subordinates?
A: A grand jury investigation was not an option as Solicitors do not have “investigative” grand juries. We present cases to our county grand juries for indictment but I would not present any case in which I know we do not have proof beyond a reasonable doubt of an offense.
- Q:What do you want the community of Union County to know about your findings, many who question the leadership now of this Sheriff following this SLED report?
A: The SLED report is available for citizens to read and draw their own conclusions. The report raises serious concerns. As I stated in my letter, we did not recommend that SLED bring a charge because we could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt the elements of an offense. In order to be convicted of Misconduct in Office, the public officer must have acted willfully, dishonestly and in bad faith with corrupt intent. While some of the Sheriff’s actions may be viewed as ill-advised and immoral, we could not prove he acted willfully dishonestly and willfully corruptly. There is not proof beyond a reasonable doubt that his texting was harassing, coercing or having more than a de minimis impact on public monies. There is insufficient evidence to prove that the Sheriff was under the influence or impaired while carrying out in his official duties; only evidence that he smelled like alcohol on occasion.
- Q: Do you feel as a public official yourself and after reviewing this case that the Sheriff has made some questionable leadership decisions despite your decision not to file a misconduct in office charge?
A: As I stated in my letter, the investigation revealed flaws in the management in the office. While concerning, these flaws and failures did not constitute dishonesty and corruption.
