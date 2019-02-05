GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Solicitor Walt Wilkins said Tuesday that a Greenville man will spend 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to two armed robberies that occurred in January 2014.
Calvin Dejuan Benson, 27, plead guilty to charges of armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, and possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
The first robbery took place on January 27, 2014 at a Tony's Pizza on S. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville. Wilkins' press release says that Benson entered the establishment and pointed a small, black gun at an employee- demanding cash from the register.
Though he was wearing a mask, the cashier was able to provide a partial description.
The release says the second incident took place four days later on January 31 at a "Wings on the Run" on E. North Street in Greenville. He, again, was masked and pointed a black handgun at a female employee- demanding 'everything they had.'
While that was happening, another employee managed to flee to the kitchen area and retrieve their own gun. They shot at Benson through the serving window- striking him.
Though he was able to get away, Benson later checked himself into Spartanburg Regional Hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Law enforcement was contacted.
Benson confessed to his involvement in both crimes to investigators.
"This guilty plea sends a message that violent crime has severe consequences and that members of our community will defend themselves when confronted with violence," said Solicitor Wilkins. "We hope this sentence gives some justice to the victims of these armed robberies."
