GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A 27-year-old Greenville man pled guilty to armed robbery and was sentenced to 15 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections, the Greenville Co. Solicitor's Office announced.
Evidence provided found that Sean Lorenzo Crawford, robbed a CVS in Simpsonville around 3:45 am on September 2nd, 2018.
Crawford and an accomplice entered the store and ordered two employees and a security guard to walk toward the front checkout area while the accomplice held them at gunpoint.
Once at the front, Crawford had an employee open all the registers, he then proceeded to take all the cash from the registers, officials say.
During the course of the robbery, Crawford attempted to conceal his face with a t-shirt, but he exposed his face and was later identified by one of the victims.
The case was investigated by Samuel Thompson with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
