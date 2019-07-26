GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Greenville man is being sentenced for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl after being caught on camera, the Solicitor released to media.
Raul Alberto Pacheco, 52, pled guilty to attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second and third degree.
Pacheco was sentenced to 20-years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
Evidence at the hearing established that on Feburary 8, 2018, police were called to the Greenville County residence by a concerned citizen.
They began investigating when a witness told police that a video was circulating that captured Pacheco on his home surveillance system kissing and touching the 10-year-old girl.
Police then executed a search warrant on his residence and found a video of Pacheco kissing and physically assaulting the child on his surveillance system that was hidden in his closet.
