GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins announced Wednesday that a 22-year-old man has been sentenced to two decades in prison after pleading guilty to armed robbery and attempted murder.
In a press release, Wilkins says that Oscar John Monroe arranged a drug deal with the 24-year-old victim on March 12, 2018. They met at an apartment complex on Pine Creek Court Extension in Greenville.
Evidence found that after the meeting, Monroe shot the victim in the neck and stole several ounces of marijuana, 50 Xanax pills, and cash.
An investigation ensued, and investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office uncovered Facebook messages and video of Monroe talking about the robbery. They also found photos of him posing with a pistol, cash, and the stolen drugs.
Monroe plead guilty on the second day of his trial after most of the evidence had been presented to the jury.
