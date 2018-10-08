GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins said Monday that a Greenville man will spend the next thirty years behind bars for voluntary manslaughter.
Wilkins said 30-year-old Greco Lataurus Williams, 32, plead guilty for voluntary manslaughter in 2017.
Deputies said Williams had a confrontation with someone on May 5, 2017 on Kerns Avenue.
Williams shot the victim five times in the back as they were walking away. Deputies said the victim died as a result of the gun shot wounds.
Greenville County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.
"Thanks to the tireless efforts of the Sheriff's Office investigators in this case, we were able to secure justice for the victim's family," said Solicitor Wilkins.
Williams was sentenced to 30 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections. He will have to serve at least 85% of his sentence before he becomes eligible for parole.
