GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Solicitor David Stumbo said in a press release Monday that a Greenwood man has plead guilty to the murder of his estranged wife in 2017.
42-year-old Clinton Anthony Smith was sentenced to 37 years in prison for the murder of 40-year-old Kimberly Smith.
The couple had been separated for four weeks prior to the incident.
Greenwood County deputies said they were called to Kimberly Smith's residence after her children heard gunshots on March 20, 2017. Kimberly's son said his mom had asked him to lock the front door before he left to go to his older sister's house across the street.
Deputies said Smith arrived at the residence around 2:45 p.m., kicked in the front door, and fatally shot Kimberly four times.
Her children called law enforcement when they heard two shots fired. They also reported that they saw their step-dad's car leaving the area shortly after the shots were fired.
Deputies said they were able to locate Smith's car and arrest him after he fully confessed to killing his estranged wife.
Clinton Smith plead guilty Monday and is not eligible for parole.
MORE NEWS: All children out of hospital after school bus crash in Greenwood County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.