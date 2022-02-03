SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- A Greer man was sentenced to 60 years in prison after being convicted on multiple charges related to sexual conduct with a minor, according to a release from the Spartanburg County Solicitor's Office.
James Carl Bradburn was found guilty of five counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of second degree sexual conduct with a minor, the solicitor confirms.
According to the solicitor, the crimes took place between 2012 and 2017 when the victim and her family were living with Bradburn. The crimes were first reported to the sheriff's office in July of 2018, the solicitor confirmed.
Judge Lawton McIntosh issued consecutive 25 year prison sentences on two of the first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor convictions as well a consecutive 10 year sentences for one of the second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor convictions, the solicitor says.
PREVIOUSLY: Greer man accused of sexually abusing children, using food in an assault, and forcing them to watch porn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.