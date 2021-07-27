SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – An Inman man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Tuesday after using a baseball bat to beat a woman to death, according to the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
William Tommie Smith, 66, interrupted his jury trial to plead guilty to murder, according to the Office.
The Office said Smith killed Brenda Kay Turner, 55, on Dec. 2, 2018 at Smith’s Waters Road home. Tanner died of 9-10 blows to the head, according to the Office.
Smith called 911 to report the crime and admitted to smoking crack cocaine during the 911 call. He then turned himself in that day to the Spartanburg County jail.
When deputies went to Smith’s house, they found Tanner in a bedroom with an electrical cord wrapped around her neck three times and tied in several knots. The baseball bat was on the bed beside her body.
“Brenda Kay Turner’s death was a senseless tragedy,” said Solicitor Barry Barnette. “I hope her family and friends can rest easier knowing that William Tommie Smith will spend the balance of his life in prison.”
Smith also has a criminal record that includes convictions for criminal domestic violence.
