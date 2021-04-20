SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Solicitor says that a Jonesville man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for a fatal shooting that took place in 2019 in Pacolet.
The solicitor says that Robert Anthony Owens shot 21-year-old Antuwan Shippy on February 7 of 2019. According to a release from the solicitor's office, witnesses at the crime scene at the time of the incident were able to identify Owens.
Owens was apprehended in Union County a short time after the shooting and was found to have two guns in his possession, one with the victim's DNA on it, according to the solicitor.
The solicitor says that Owens pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of voluntary manslaughter and will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
