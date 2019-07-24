GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo says a judge has granted a motion to void the indictments levied against six men connected to a mall shooting that unfolded in Greenwood in July 2018.
Stumbo says the judge granted the defense's motion right before a jury was to hear opening statements in the trial involving the men. Stumbo says this pushes back the timeline for the trial, and he hopes to call the case for trial again during the next two-week court term in October.
Stumbo's office was preparing a case against Shyheim Freeman, Shyheim Alston, Shyheim Reed, Antonio Williams, Narkevious Reed, and Isaiah Whatley.
Greenwood officers say the six men are accused of unleashing gunfire inside the Greenwood Mall. The men are facing charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Jury selection had already begun earlier this week.
