SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Landrum man has received a 30-year prison sentence for a fatal shooting that occurred in January of 2018, according to a press release from Solicitor Barry Barnette.
Patrick J. Coggins, 26, plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the January 12th shooting that claimed the life of Terry Steven Whiteside Jr.
The incident occurred along California Avenue, where a witness told deputies that Coffins was armed with a shotgun, when he arrived to Whiteside's home to confront him over money that had been taken from his residence.
According to the witness, Whiteside was shot during the struggle. Coggins was named as the shooter and then fled the scene in a black Ford Ranger.
He was later arrested after being spotted outside a nearby grocery store. His shotgun was recovered in the truck.
After his arrest, Coggins admitted to shooting Whiteside, but his story did not match the witnesses. Officials say when they confronted Coggins about the inconsistencies, he stopped the interview and asked investigators to pray with him.
Coggins' prior criminal record included convictions for DUI, third degree assault, and petty larceny.
