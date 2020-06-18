LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Laurens County man will face 15 years behind bars for drug trafficking.
Eigth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo announced the sentencing of 21-year-old Zachary Strange of Gray Court on Thursday. Strange was convicted of trafficking meth, possession with intent to distribute meth, and possession of a stolen vehicle. He will have to serve 85% of his parole.
Stumbo says Strange was driving the stolen car in May 2019, which was reported from Greenville County. When deputies pursued him, Strange bailed out of the car. Deputies found 211 grams of meth inside, and took Strange into custody shortly after.
“Hard street-level drugs like meth, heroin, and fentanyl are taking a wrecking ball to our communities in Laurens County,” said Solicitor Stumbo after the hearing. “Anyone who profits from the trafficking of these drugs must be stopped and held accountable, and we hope that this long sentence sends a message to those who are committing these crimes before it is too late for them.”
