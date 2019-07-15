OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The 10th Circuit Solicitor says an investigation found that a seizure caused a driver to veer through a concrete median and slam into a couple's car, killing the wife, in Oconee County back in May.
Officials say Thomas James Kirby has been charged with reckless homicide after investigators found Kirby was aware that he suffered from seizures, and was not supposed to be driving when he fatally hit and killed the woman on May 21.
According to a press release from Solicitor David Wagner's office, Kirby was driving a black Jeep Cherokee on Highway 28 near Keowee School Road when his vehicle suddenly swerved left, over the asphalt median, and into oncoming traffic.
Kirby's car slammed into a Nissan Altima carrying two occupants and their service dog.
John Roose and his wife of 51 years, Linda, were trying to make a legal left turn onto Highway 58 when Kirby's car hit the passenger side of their vehicle.
Officials say Mrs. Roose sustained multiple injuries to her spine and torso, which caused her to go into cardiac arrest - and ultimately pass away. Her husband was transported to a hospital with multiple broken ribs and internal injuries.
Through an investigation by SCHP and their MAIT Team, it was determined that Kirby suffered a seizure prior to the accident. Officials say he admitted to troopers that he has a history of seizures, and that he'd been told not to operate a motor vehicle.
Diving further into Kirby's past, investigators said they learned Kirby had been treated several times at the emergency room the previous year, and had actually just been discharged a month prior to the accident.
Officials said he was given specific instructions not to drive a motor vehicle by doctors, and was even given prescription medication for his seizures.
The release from Wagner's office said that due to the findings of the investigation, Kirby was charged with reckless homicide.
On Monday, July 15, he pleaded guilty to his charge. A judge sentenced him to 105 months in the South Carolina Department of Corrections. The first six years of his sentence will be served actively, the remainder will be on HIP.
