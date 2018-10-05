GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenwood man will spend close to two decades in prison after pleading guilty to a handful of charges stemming from a domestic assault.
Stavalyon Amane Turner, 35, pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of high and aggravated domestic violence and violation of protection order, stemming from a June 2017 domestic assault. Following his plea, he was sentenced to 18 years behind bars.
According to solicitor David Stumbo, deputies responded to the victim's residence where she told them Turner assaulted her and bit off part of her lip. Investigators found the piece of the lip on her bed, and she was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Her treatment included multiple surgeries.
Stumbo notes Turner committed prior domestic assaults involving another victim along with the current victim, which resulted in the protective order that was in place prior to the June 2017 assault.
Stumbo and assistant solicitor Carson Penney represented the state in this case, and Stumbo praised the work of his staff and the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office in ensuring the case ended the way it has.
“It is extremely disappointing that Stavalyon Turner refused to take advantage of the multiple opportunities to succeed given by the people closest to him, including the victims of his assaults,” said Stumbo. “It is unacceptable for a man treat a woman in such a manner, and we will continue to be relentless in our fight to protect victims of domestic violence. Our state has made great strides in recent years to attack this issue, and I hope that this conviction and sentence only furthers the resolve to continue to pursue domestic abusers and bring them to justice.”
