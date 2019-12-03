CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Solicitor Barry Barnette announced a 20-year-old man will spend every day of a 35 year sentence behind bars after pleading guilty to the murder of his mother's boyfriend back in 2017.
Charles Bridges and his mother, Dawn Wilkins, 45, were charged in connection to a murder after Cherokee County deputies found Wilkins' boyfriend's dismembered body hidden in containers under a mobile home.
Deputies say they were initially called to a domestic incident at a home on November 3, 2017 and made contact with Gary James Stone, 51, who told them he and Bridges had been in an argument.
The Cherokee County Sheriff said he believes later in the night, Bridges choked and stabbed Stone in the yard before cutting up his body and hiding it in plastic containers.
On November 9, 2017, the coroner said a search warrant of Stone's home yielded the grisly discovery.
Wilkins admitted to helping her son. She pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of a felony, desecration of a body, and conspiracy to kidnap prior to the start of her son's trial. She's currently being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center awaiting her own trial.
Circuit Judge Derham Cole sentenced Bridges to 35 years in prison. He is not eligible for early release.
