SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Seventh Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette announced that a Roebuck man received a 20-year prison sentence Friday, July 23, 2021.
Barnette said that the man, 54-year-old Andre M. Lyles, pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter for allegedly shooting someone over a card game dispute. Lyles shot the victim to death on December 27, 2018, at an Evans Circle building in Spartanburg County, according to Barnette.
Lyles called 911 from his nearby home, according to Barnette. Deputies say they found Lyles in his home and the victim's body outside the Evans Circle location.
Lyles initially told deputies he shot the victim out of self-defense, but an investigation showed that the victim was shot in the back, according to Barnette. Witnesses told investigators that the men were arguing about more than around $50 from a poker game.
We covered this story when it first broke in 2018. Our prior coverage can be found at Deputies: 1 man dead, another charged with murder after dispute over card game turned violent.
Assistant Solicitor Eddie Hunter prosecuted the case, according to Barnette.
Lyles will serve 85% of Circuit Judge Keith Kelly’s prison sentence before he's eligible for release.
