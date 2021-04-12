GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The 7th Circuit Solicitor announced that a man received a ten-year sentence on Monday after he admitted to possessing methamphetamine on 2 separate occasions.
Solicitor Barry Barnette says that the suspect, Justin Eric Fullenkamp, pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking methamphetamine. Circuit Judge Keith Kelly issued the ten-year sentence to Fullenkamp at the Cherokee County Courthouse on Monday.
Deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff's office say that Fullenkamp was first arrested on July 29, 2019, when he purchased two ounces of methamphetamine from an undercover informant. Deputies added that the transaction was videotaped.
Deputies from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's office say that they stopped Fullenkamp's car on November 6, 2020, because of a severely damaged windshield. Deputies say that they proceeded to search the car after they noticed a torch lighter. According to deputies, the search revealed 46 grams of methamphetamine found throughout the vehicle.
