Prison jail generic
Rattanakun Thongbun / EyeEm via Getty Images

GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The 7th Circuit Solicitor announced that a man received a ten-year sentence on Monday after he admitted to possessing methamphetamine on 2 separate occasions.

Solicitor Barry Barnette says that the suspect, Justin Eric Fullenkamp, pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking methamphetamine. Circuit Judge Keith Kelly issued the ten-year sentence to Fullenkamp at the Cherokee County Courthouse on Monday.

Deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff's office say that Fullenkamp was first arrested on July 29, 2019, when he purchased two ounces of methamphetamine from an undercover informant. Deputies added that the transaction was videotaped.

Deputies from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's office say that they stopped Fullenkamp's car on November 6, 2020, because of a severely damaged windshield. Deputies say that they proceeded to search the car after they noticed a torch lighter. According to deputies, the search revealed 46 grams of methamphetamine found throughout the vehicle.

More news: Tornado confirmed in McDowell County after Saturday night's storms

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.