WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina)- Solicitor Barry Barnette announced that a man was sentenced to 24 years in prison today for attacking an off-duty officer working extra duty at Walmart in 2020.
Barnette said 23-year-old James Ray Cunningham pled guilty to attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, third-degree assault and battery, and hit & run for the August 20, 2020, attack.
According to Barnette, Cunningham assaulted the uniformed city police officer as the officer stood near the self-checkout line. Barnette said Cunningham was not provoked and was carrying a knife when he first attacked. Cunningham soon lost the knife and began to beat the officer unconscious.
Cunningham then tried to pull the officer's gun off his belt but was unsuccessful, Barnette said. Bystanders then pulled him off the unconscious officer and called 911. Cunningham then punched a customer several times and fled the store. According to Barnette, Cunningham then got into his Chevrolet Cavalier and began to drive away when he crashed at the bottom of the parking lot. He then ran to a nearby parking lot, where law enforcement found him hiding in the bushes.
Following his arrest, Cunningham admitted that he tried to kill the officer. He also told investigators that he planned to kill the officer , bystanders and himself when he tried to grab the officer's gun.
“Some outstanding citizens stopped a bad situation from getting worse with their heroic actions,” Solicitor Barry Barnette said. “I’m thankful they were in the right place at the right time.”
We covered this story as it unfolded last year. You can read more about the situation in our previous coverage.
Previously: 'I've never seen an attack like this, ever' - Solicitor says of unprovoked beating of officer at Walmart; suspect denied bond
