SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Pauline man has been sentenced to prison and probation after he admitted to driving while drinking alcohol and using marijuana before a fatal head-on wreck, according to the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Daniel Killen-McCall, 28, pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence involving death after a wreck in November 2018 that killed Stanley Lloyd Patrick, 67, according to Solicitor Barry Barnette.
Killen-McCall was given a 25-year prison sentence that was suspended to 15 years and five years of probation.
The incident happened on Highway 101 near Berry Shoals Road around 5:30 a.m. Nov. 24, 2018.
Killen-McCall was driving southbound in a 1998 Dodge truck that crossed the center line and hit the 1999 Nissan truck Patrick was driving.
South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from Killen-McCall along with blood shot eyes and slurred speech. He then admitted to drinking beer, smoking marijuana and taking cocaine before the wreck.
Post arrest testing also confirmed the presence of the alcohol, cocaine and marijuana in Killen-McCall’s blood.
Killen - McCall was also charged with driving under suspension, operating uninsured, driving on defective tires and driving with no license plate.
Killen - McCall also pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute about 15 grams of marijuana and falsifying a drug test while serving home detention that was part of his bond.
Killen-McCall’s prior criminal record included a June 21, 2018 conviction for driving under the influence, petty larceny and obtaining property by false pretenses.
“Mr. Patrick was heading to work the morning of the wreck,” said Barnette. “Mr. Patrick left home early because the weather was bad, and he wanted to be safe driving. It is incredibly sad he was killed by someone who had zero regard for the safety of others.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.