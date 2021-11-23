GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Solicitor Barry Barnette announced that a suspect was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his involvement in a drive-by shooting that killed one person in 2018.
Barnette said 21-year-old Shaun Rogers Jr. pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and attempted murder.
The charges came following a drive-by shooting along Pleasant School Road that killed 23-year-old Overton Good in 2018. Good was the brother of NFL player Denzelle Good. Denzelle played for the Indianapolis Colts when the incident occurred.
Statement regarding the passing of Overton Good, the brother of Denzelle Good: pic.twitter.com/5pAQvq2YVz— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 2, 2018
Barnette said the investigation showed that Rogers and 23-year-old Jermain Jefferies tried to force their way into Good's home before the shooting. However, Good was able to stop the intruders at the door. According to Barnette, the two left the property in a car. Rogers then drove down the street and turned around. Jefferies then shot at Good's house as they passed by. One of the shots fired hit Good and killed him.
According to Barnette, Rogers will serve more than 21 years in prison before he is eligible for release.
Jefferies pleaded guilty to murder, attempted murder, first-degree burglary, attempted armed robbery, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He is currently in the Cherokee County Detention Center, waiting on his sentencing.
We covered this story as it broke in 2018.
Our previous coverage: Second suspect charged with murder in shooting death of NFL star's brother near Gaffney
