SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Spartanburg man received a 40-year prison sentence today for a drug related, fatal wreck that claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy on a busy Spartanburg highway, the solicitor says.
Officials say Kelley caused the fatal accident in the early morning of Feb. 8, 2019 along Highway 9. The crash claimed the life of 11-year-old Ethan Rubenzer and injured his mother, Patricia Rubenzer.
Officers say Kelley was driving a Chevrolet Equinox traveling southbound when he collided with a Kia SUV driven by Patricia Rubenzer at the Bird’s Eye View intersection.
Upon investigation, officers found Kelley disregarded the stoplight and struck the passenger side of the Rubenzer’s car. Rubenzer’s car then tragically overturned and struck a vehicle in front of it.
Ethan unfortunately died as a result of injuries sustained in the wreck, just days before his 12th birthday. Ethan's mother was driving him to school when the crash happened.
Mrs. Rubenzer sustained 3 broken ribs.
Upon investigation, troopers smelled the odor of marijuana when they approached Kelley at the scene of the accident.
Troopers located a small bag of marijuana in Kelley’s car. A blood test from Kelley showed active marijuana (THC) and THC metabolite in his system, officials say.
When Kelley arrived at the hospital, he admitted to smoking marijuana the night before the wreck.
“I admire the courage shown by the Rubenzer family today in court,” Solicitor Barry Barnette said. “They spoke in vivid detail about the impact of this horrific tragedy on their lives. No parent should have to go through this.”
Michael Eugene Kelley II, 30, was charged and pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence with death, felony driving under the influence with great bodily injury, and driving under suspension.
He also pleaded guilty to 6 drug charges that were pending when the traffic fatality occurred.
Circuit Judge Keith Kelly issued a 25-year prison sentence for felony driving under the influence with a death and a consecutive 15-year prison sentence for distribution of fentanyl.
