CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child at a Cherokee County home, says Solicitor Barry Barnette.
According to Barnette, 28-year-old Christopher Black Hallbrook was found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor at the conclusion of a three-day jury trial.
Barnette says Hallbrook assaulted a 10-year-old girl on multiple occasions between Jan. 1, 2016 and Aug. 20, 2018. He said a family reported the crime to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office on Feb. 15, 2019.
Deputies used a forensic examination from the Children's Advocacy Center to build their case against Hallbrook, says Barnette.
He says Assistant Solicitor Adrienne Barry utilized victim testimony, testimony from a family member of the victim and an expert in child sex abuse dynamics to prove her case.
Barnette mentions that Hallbrook will serve 85 percent of Circuit Judge Keith Kelly's prison sentence before he is eligible for release.
He also mentions Hallbrook's name will be added to the Sex Offender Registry.
