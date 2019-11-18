GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Solicitor Walt Wilkins said a man is headed to prison for 28 years for a deadly stabbing.
Ivan Sosa Marquez was sentenced after Wilkins said he pleaded guilty on Nov. 12 to voluntary manslaughter.
Marquez stabbed his roommate after the two got into a heated argument on Sep. 3, 2018 in their home on Three Oaks Circle in Greenville.
The victim, Marco Antonio Velasquez Castillo, died at the scene and Marquez fled the scene before deputies arrived.
Marquez was arrested the next day and initially charged with murder.
PREVIOUSLY - Coroner identifies Greenville man stabbed, killed on Three Oak Circle
