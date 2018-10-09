ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Tenth Circuit Solicitor David Wagner announced the sentencing of an Anderson County man in connection with a 2016 armed robbery.
A jury convicted Darrell Blackwell of the armed robbery that occurred at the Shop Rite on Sayre Street on January 9, 2016.
He was sentenced to 18 years in prison.
According to the solicitor's office, the incident was captured on the store's surveillance cameras and clearly showed Blackwell armed with a knife and what appeared to be a gun.
He robbed the store of money, cigarettes and other various items. Two clerks were working during the incident, but were not injured.
Blackwell was apprehended by deputies several days later.
“The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office did a great job tracking this armed robber down and we appreciate all their hard work,” Solicitor Wagner said.
