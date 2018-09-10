SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Solicitor Barry Barnette said a Duncan man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting three minors.
Barnes said Monday that Christopher Michael Rickards, 43, of Duncan pleaded guilty to three counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Spartanburg deputies said the crimes were reported on November 7, 2017.
Deputies said Rickards' three victims ranged in age from 10 to 18 years old. The girls told deputies the abuse had been going on for an extended period of time.
Rickards initially accused his wife of making up the allegations because they were having marital problems, deputies said.
A week after he was confronted, deputies said Rickards confessed right before he was set to take a Polygraph test.
Solicitor Barnette said Rickards will serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for release.
His name will be added to the Sex Offender Registry and he will be required to participate in mandatory GPS monitoring.
