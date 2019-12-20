GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Almost twenty years after a South American man shot and permanently paralyzed a woman in May of 2000 in the town of Maudlin, he has been sentenced to 22 years in prison, according to officials.
Reynaoldo Ramon Pimienta, 55, pled guilty on December 19, 2019, to assault and battery with intent to kill and possession of a firearm during commission of a violent crime.
Evidence presented in court found that Pimienta followed the victim home from work, after their previous relationship ended, and fired a gun into her vehicle door while at a stop light. Officials say the bullet went through her door and struck the left side of her body. The victim sustained permanent paraplegia.
The defendant fled the United States for over twenty years after the incident. The crime was even profiled on television's 'Most Wanted' and 'Nancy Grace'.
Multiple law enforcement agencies from around the world worked to locate the defendant, including the Maudlin Police Department, the FBI, U.S. Marshals, the U.S. State Department, and Colombian and South American agencies.
