NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said the man accused of taking five people hostage at a vocational rehabilitation facility in Newberry will face a life sentence without parole.
Closing arguments were expected Wednesday afternoon in the trial for 42-year-old Ricky Bernard Brown, who was arrested for the incident that unfolded in 2019. On Thursday, the solicitor's office announced Brown was found guilty and his sentencing.
Brown was arrested in October 29, 2019 after a hostage situation at the SC Vocational Rehabilitation office on Evans Street in Newberry. He was a client of the SCVR office and police said he took five people hostage at gunpoint. All five hostages made it out unharmed, but police said Brown fired multiple shots during the ordeal and arrest. The office says while at a hospital being checked for injuries, he told investigators he intended to go out in a "blaze of glory" during the shootout.
He was charged with five counts of kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm within city limits, pointing and presenting a firearm, and resisting arrest while armed with a deadly weapon.
The office says Circuit Judge Donald Hocker handed down the life sentence, as this was Brown's second conviction for an offense considered "most serious" under South Carolina's "two strikes" law. Brown was previously convicted in 1998 with a 20-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter.
Deputy Solicitor Dale Scott and Senior Assistant Solicitor Taylor Daniel handled the case for the state, with assistance from 8th Circuit Investigator Walter Bentley and Victim Advocate Rhetta Smith. Solicitor David Stumbo said the outcome of this trial was the most ideal one.
“What should have been a peaceful October afternoon in Newberry turned into a nightmare that our five survivors will never forget,” Solicitor Stumbo said following the sentencing. “I am pleased that Ricky Brown will spend the rest of his natural life in prison with no chance of parole. My office will continue to do everything in our power to keep our families and citizens safe from these violent criminals.”
PREVIOUSLY - 'I should have shot you' - Man accused of taking hostages in Newberry has explicit outburst in bond court
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.