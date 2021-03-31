ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Abbeville County Solicitor's Office says that Robert Martin plead guilty in court on Wednesday morning to charges of voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 30 years, suspended to 15 years active time and five years probation upon release.
The charges stem from an incident that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says happened in August of 2019 when agents say he killed 29-year-old Jessica Elkholm.
According to the solicitor's office, attorneys for Martin planned to file a "stand your ground" motion for the defendant before finally settling on the voluntary manslaughter charge.
This charge is also called a "heat of passion" homicide, according to the solicitor's office.
The victim's family members and investigators from the SLED agreed that this charge was an appropriate resolution, according to a release from the solicitor's office.
"We are glad that they (Jessica Elkholm's family) have some closure tonight, and can put the courtroom part of this horrible situation behind them."
PREVIOUSLY: Police: Murder suspect accused of removing ankle monitor arrested in NC after more than a week on the run
