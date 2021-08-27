NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Newberry man was found guilty Thursday and sentenced to prison for shooting and killing a 7-year-old in 2019, according to 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo.
X'Zavier Sharif Davis, 28, was found guilty on Aug. 27 of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in connection to the April 2019 shooting death of Caldwell, according to Stumbo.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 7-year-old shot while mother was trying to get children away domestic dispute dies, man now charged with murder
Circuit Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Davis to 35 years in prison on the murder charge, 20 years on the assault charge and five years on the weapon charge, according to Stumbo.
“We are heartbroken that little Iven will never grow up to be the man that he was meant to be,” Stumbo said following the sentencing. “We are glad that the jury found that this was clearly murder under our law because, by his actions, Davis totally disregarded the lives of people who he was supposed to love and protect.”
