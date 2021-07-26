CHARLESTON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) – Two deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will not be convicted in the death of Jamal Sutherland, according to the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
“Based on the facts and the law, I know that the evidence would not support convictions of Lindsey Fickett or Brian Houle,” according to Solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson.
Sutherland died Jan. 5 at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center after the officers repeatedly pepper sprayed and tased him.
The incident was also caught on camera.
The video shows Sutherland was pepper sprayed and tased multiple times after he appeared to resist leaving his cell for a bail hearing.
Fickett and Houle were initially suspended for 30 days and were on desk duty but were fired May 17.
