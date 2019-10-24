OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Walhalla man will spend the next 20 years behind bars for an auto break-in spree that lead to him amassing 114 individual charges.
We first reported that Joshua Chad Jackson, now age 42, was arrested in January 2019 for a small handful of charges at first. His arrest would lead to the arrests of two other men law enforcement connected to a theft ring within Oconee County, both of whom solicitor David Wagner says pleaded guilty and were sentenced earlier this week. Wagner also says Oconee County deputies teamed up with police departments from Seneca, Westminster, and Walhalla to crack the case.
Wagner says Jackson pleaded guilty to the charges, and will not have the possibility of parole.
The solicitor says the spree spanned from October 2018 through January 2019, and that Jackson's charges would include 19 counts of burglary, 50 counts of auto breaking, and 45 counts of associated larcenies and malicious injury to property. His bonds exceeded $500,000.
"Joshua Jackson is a thief and a career criminal who targeted innocent, hardworking citizens of Oconee County," Wagner said in a statement. "Today’s sentence ensures he will spend most of the remainder of his life in prison, where he deserves to be.”
