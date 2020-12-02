GREENVILLE COUNTY/SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The office of 7th Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette says two men who were involved in a high-speed chase that crossed county lines will now face lengthy prison sentences.
In a news release Wednesday, Barnette's office says 29-year-old Elisten D. Buchanan of Fort Lawn and 30-year-old Garrett A. Covington of Lancaster both pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the chase that unfolded on August 15, 2019. The office says Greenville County deputies tried to stop the car both men were driving in for a traffic violation along I-85 northbound. However, the office says Buchanan nearly hit a deputy with the car as he drove himself and Covington away, starting the chase in the northbound lanes of the interstate.
At the county line, Spartanburg County deputies joined the pursuit, but the office says Buchanan pulled over to the right shoulder of the road near the 67 mile marker to allow Covington to toss out bags of drugs over a bridge. However, deputies eventually forced the car to stop nearby, and both men were taken into custody.
Barnette's office says about 822 grams of packaged meth had to be retrieved from the ledge of the bridge and the kudzu underneath it.
Buchanan pleaded guilty to trafficking meth and a second-offense failure to stop for blue lights or sirens stemming from Spartanburg County. He also still faces an attempted murder charge from Greenville County. His charges from Spartanburg County resulted in an 18-year prison sentence. Covington, meanwhile, pleaded guilty to trafficking meth. He was handed a 16-year prison sentence.
Both men will serve 85 percent of their sentences before they are eligible for release.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF THIS STORY:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.