GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Solicitor David Stumbo announced Thursday afternoon that a judge granted a directed verdict of not guilty for all six defendants accused in the Greenwood mall shooting of 2018.
The shooting happened inside the Greenwood Cross Creek Mall on July 28, 2018. Police said at the time that a group of young men came out of the Foot Locker store and chased another male when someone in the group fired multiple shots in the middle of the mall.
Stumbo and Greenwood Police Chief Gerald Brooks issued statements expressing their disappointment that the judge did not let the jury deliberate in the case and instead granted the defense’s motion a for directed verdict to end the trial, which spanned more than two weeks.
Instead of the case going to jury, the judge ruled to acquit Shyheim Alston, Shyheim Freeman, Shyheim Reed, Narkevious Reid, Isaiah Whatley and Antonio Williams.
Below is Stumbo’s statement:
"We are extremely disappointed for our community that the 12 Greenwood County citizens, who have listened intently to the evidence as it has been presented over the past three weeks, were not allowed to make a decision in this case. As my co-counsel and I argued in detail on the record in the courtroom today, there was more than sufficient evidence to send this case to the jury to decide the guilt or innocence of all six of the defendants. Despite this decision from the Court on the mall shooting incident, we remain committed to fight relentlessly alongside law enforcement to keep this community safe."
Below is Brooks’ statement:
"Our officers worked virtually around the clock for the first several days of this investigation because our officers believe in our mission to protect the safety of this community. We are not going to be discouraged or deterred from that mission because we disagree with one ruling from one judge."
