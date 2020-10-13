GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor David Stumbo said Tuesday that an Edgefield County man was sentenced to maximum prison sentence under state law after pleading guilty Monday to a charge stemming from a June 2019 incident inside a Walmart restroom in Greenwood.
Donald Allen Morrison, 52, attempted to abduct and assault a young boy in the Walmart on Bypass 25 NE.
On Monday, Morrison pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor. After the plea, the judge sentenced Morrison to 15 years in prison.
In June 2019, Greenwood police responded to a report of an attempted abduction at the Walmart, where the victim, "a boy under the age of 10, told officers that he encountered a strange man in the restroom and the man tried to bribe him to touch the man inappropriately as well as allow the man to touch him inappropriately," Stumbo said in a news release. "When the boy refused, the man grabbed him with both arms and refused to let him leave the restroom. When the boy threatened to tell his mother, the man let him go and fled the store."
Police were able to get a description of the man and his car and stopped Morrison near the Walmart.
"Morrison initially admitted to 'fist bumping' the victim in the restroom before fully confessing to grabbing the boy," Stumbo said.
Police also found a carpet and other items in the trunk of Morrison’s car, which Stumbo said "appeared to have been placed there in preparation for a person to ride in the trunk."
“A predatory pedophile like Donald Morrison belongs behind the prison walls so he will not be a threat to our children,” Solicitor Stumbo said after the sentencing. “As we promised when I was first elected to this office almost 8 years ago, my office will continue to go to battle with our brave law enforcement officers to keep our families safe."
Stumbo said Morrison was already on the sex offender registry due to a previous conviction in 1992, and when he is released from prison this time, Morrison will be eligible for indefinite civil commitment under the state’s Sexually Violent Predator Act.
(1) comment
it would be far cheaper and better for the world to just hang him .
