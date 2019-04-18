CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - 43-year-old Ronnie L. Bonner will spend the remainder of his life behind bars with no chance for parole after a three-day jury trial ended with him found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine for the third- and now final- time.
The 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office announced Thursday that the Gaffney man was found guilty of his third offense. Circuit Judge Derham Cole sentenced him to life based on Bonner's prior criminal history. Bonner's history of convictions for drug offenses spans more than a decade.
The office says Cherokee County deputies arrested Bonner on March 16, 2018 after a traffic stop on Cherokee Avenue. He was a passenger in a car stopped for an inoperable tag light, and after the driver granted permission to search the car, deputies found two bags of methamphetamine weighing about 45 grams. Other passengers who were in the car reported that the meth belonged to Bonner.
