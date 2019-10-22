Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, prosecutors in Greenwood County announced the sentencing of a man the solicitor's office described as, "a career drug dealer".
8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo announced that on Monday 58-year-old Larry Donnell Elmore pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin.
According to the solicitor's office, agents with the Greenwood Drug Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle driven by Elmore in November of 2018. Elmore attempted to flee police on foot, but was captured and found with a large sum of cash. A search of the vehicle yielded more than 100 pills that later tested positive for heroin.
The solicitors office said Elmore has a lengthy criminal history including multiple prior convictions for trafficking narcotics.
“Larry Elmore has proven time and again that he is willing to push poison on the streets of our community for profit,” Solicitor Stumbo said. “At a time when our State is suffering from the weight of the opioid epidemic, we are glad to see another career drug dealer removed from our streets for many years to come."
Elmore was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
