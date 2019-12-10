GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The solicitor’s office said the murder charge was dropped for a man who had been charged in the 2017 shooting death of a woman in Gaffney, but he was sentenced to prison for other crimes.
Joshua David Mosley was arrested more than a year and a half after 20-year-old Drenika Hopper’s death.
Hopper was shot in January 2017 at a home on Morris Drive in Gaffney. She died at the hospital.
In October 2018, Cherokee County deputies charged Mosley with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Mosley was also charged for two counts of first-degree burglary for breaking into the home where the shooting of Hopper occurred. He was also charged with obstruction of justice for taking and attempting to dispose of evidence from the scene under a bridge off Pacolet Highway. Moseley also faced a drug charge.
On Tuesday, the solicitor’s office confirmed Mosley’s murder charge was dismissed.
“The murder charge on Joshua David Mosley was dismissed without prejudice with a leave to restore at a later date pending further investigation by law enforcement,” according to Murray Glenn, a spokesman for Solicitor Barry Barnette.
Glenn said Mosley pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, obstructing justice and possession of methamphetamine.
The judge sentenced Mosley to 15 years in prison for those crimes.
