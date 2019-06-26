GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Solicitor Walt Wilkins’ Office said the teen charged with reckless homicide after a deadly crash on June 9 is back in jail for violating his electronic monitoring conditions.
Tyler Wellwood, 18, was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center Tuesday on a charge of violation of HIP.
Wellwood was granted a $100,000 bond on June 15 after he was arrested and charged with reckless homicide in the June 9 crash on US 25 near Portsmouth Drive.
Troopers said the vehicle Wellwood was driving lost control, hit a utility pole, a tree, and a road sign.
One of the passengers in the car, 18-year-old Abby Belle Allen, died at the scene.
The solicitor's office said Wellwood will likely remain in jail until a hearing can be scheduled for Mid-July on the new charge.
PREVIOUSLY - Judge: Driver in Hwy 25 crash granted $100,000 bond, teen's family members speak in court
