OCONEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Salem man has been sentenced to fifteen years in the Department of Corrections after being convicted of a violent knife attack, the Anderson and Oconee County Solicitor released to media.
56-year old Clifton Eugene Smith was tried and convicted of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature for his role in a knife attack that left the victim with life threatening injuries.
Testimonies from court showed that on December 26, 2017, Clifton Smith was riding in the vehicle with the victim, when a verbal argument ensued. Smith eventually slashed the victim repeatedly with a pocket knife as they both sat in the back seat of the car.
The victim suffered severe blood loss due to extensive lacerations to his hands, arms, chest, and thigh. He was transported from the scene directly to the Greenville Hospital trauma unit.
Circuit Court Judge R. Lawton McIntosh noted the severity of the attack, as well as Mr. Smith’s extensive history of violent crimes and declared him not eligible for parole during the 15 year sentence.
