NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo's office says a serial abuser will spend the next decade behind bars for assaulting a victim twice in one day.
According to the office, 39-year-old John Henry Davenport Jr., of Newberry, was found guilty of 1st-degree domestic violence on Thursday. A jury made the decision in less than an hour, and a circuit judges sentenced Davenport to the maximum 10-year sentence. Stumbo's office reports Davenport's five previous convictions for domestic violence across several counties resulted in an initial 3rd-degree domestic violence charge being upgraded to 1st degree.
Stumbo reports that in October 2018, the victim called 911 to report being assaulted by Davenport. Officers helped the victim find a safe place to stay, but Davenport showed up later that same evening at the relative's house, assaulting the victim once again. He fled the scene, but Stumbo says Davenport was located by police and arrested after the relative pointed out Davenport's vehicle.
The case was tried by deputy solicitor Dale Scott and senior assistant solicitor Taylor Daniel. They were aided by investigator Walter Bentley and victim advocate Rhetta Smith.
“This case is a prime example of how the new sentencing enhancements for repeat domestic abusers are having a real impact,” Solicitor Stumbo said following the sentencing. “Our citizens have grown weary of criminals like John Davenport, and their lifestyle of violence to instill fear in women. The law enforcement community hopes that this conviction and long sentence sends a clear message that domestic violence will not be tolerated any longer.”
