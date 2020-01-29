SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg man will spend more than two decades behind bars for sexually assaulting a child multiple times during the course of nearly a year, and the solicitor says he only admitted to it after the victim testified.
The office of solicitor Barry Barnette announced Wednesday that 27-year-old Dennis J. Moss chose to plead guilty, interrupting his trial to do so. The charges he faced included 1st-degree and 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Barnette's office says the assaults happened between August 2017 and May 21, 2018 at Moss's home on Willow Wood Drive. The victim came forward and reported the crime to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office on June 1, 2018, and described the events in detail during a forensic examination at the Children's Advocacy Center.
Moss chose to plead guilty after the victim testified against him during the trial. Assistant solicitor Wendy Hallford prosecuted the case.
Moss was sentenced to 25 years in prison on the 1st-degree charge and a consecutive 15-year sentence that was suspended to 5 years of probation. He will serve more than 20 years of his 25-year term before becoming eligible for parole. Upon his eventual release, he will be registered as a sex offender and will be on lifetime GPS monitoring.
