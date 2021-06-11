SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Solicitor's Office said a man has received life in prison for a deadly stabbing.
According to the solicitor's office, a witness named Jarvis D. Lucas, 39, as the suspect who stabbed 54-year-old Willie Earl Goggins Jr. Aug. 18, 2018. Spartanburg police found Goggins body with multiple stab wounds in a field near the intersection of Bomar Avenue and Home Street.
The solicitor's office said the witness told police that Lucas fled to a home on Crescent Avenue. Lucas was arrested at this home minutes later and the murder weapon was found inside the home.
The solicitor said Lucas was found guilty of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime at the conclusion of a three day jury trial. He will serve a life prison sentence.
