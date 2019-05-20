SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) Solicitor Barry Barnette's office announced Monday that a Spartanburg man, who pleaded guilty to multiple drug offenses, will spend the next 18 years in prison.
According to a press release, 37-year-old Travis K. Browning pleaded guilty to the following offenses:
- Trafficking crack cocaine
- Distribution of crack cocaine within a half-mile of a school or park
- Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
- Distribution of fentanyl
He also faces other charges.
The press release says that Spartanburg Police utilized an informant on May 17, 2018. The informant purchased 3.15 grams of fentanyl and .07 grams of crack cocaine from Browning at a location near Irwin Park.
A search warrant, executed by officers on July 10, 2018 at a Franklin Street home, found 1.75 grams of cocaine and 10.69 grams of crack cocaine hidden in the attic. Browning admitted to officers where the drugs were located during an interview.
Browning's criminal record prior to this sentence included convictions for multiple drug offenses, assault and battery with intent to kill, and violations of parole.
He was sentenced to 18 years in prison.
