SPARTANURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- A man who pleaded guilty to the fatal shooting of his wife was sentenced to 32 years in prison on Monday, according to a release from the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
In addition to murder, Adrian D. McClintock also pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, the solicitor says.
According to the release, McClintock fatally shot Temisha Collier in June of 2018 at their home on Tamara Way in Spartanburg. The solicitor says that Collier was found by deputies with 6 gunshot wounds, most of which where in her back, indicating that she was trying to flee.
McClintock fled the area but was found in Baltimore, Maryland in April of 2019, according to the release. His prior criminal history includes assault and battery with intent to kill, first degree burglary, criminal domestic violence and unlawful carry of a weapon, the solicitor says.
According to the solicitor, McClintock will serve every day of his sentence before being eligible for release.
