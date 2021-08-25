SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- A Spartanburg man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for multiple drug trafficking charges, according to a release from the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Thirty-eight-year-old Brandal Smith was sentenced after being found guilty of trafficking fentanyl and distributing drugs within a half-mile of a school or park, according to the solicitor.
Deputies used an informant to buy $400 worth of fentanyl from Smith in a parking lot near Cleveland Park, according to the solicitor.
Smith also has previous convictions for distribution of crack cocaine, possession of marijuana and a fraudulent check conviction, according to the release.
The solicitor confirmed that Smith will serve 85-percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.
Smith will also have to pay a fine of $100,000, according to the solicitor.
