SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Solicitor Barry Barnette announced the sentencing of a Spartanburg man for drug and weapon offenses.
28-year-old Jamarr S. Brown pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of cocaine and possession of a weapon during a drug trafficking crime.
According to the solicitor's office, Brown got into an argument with his girlfriend on June 27, 2016 and fired two gunshots towards her. The victim said she didn't see the gun pointed at her, but heard the gunfire. Two bullets were recovered from the scene.
Later that day, Brown was found on Old Anderson Mill Road with a loaded 9 mm pistol in his possession along with four grams of crack cocaine and a set of digital scales.
The solicitor's office said Brown's prior criminal record includes convictions for attempted armed robbery, violation of parole, possession of cocaine and failure to stop for a blue light and siren.
Brown was prosecuted in federal court as part of the "Operation Home Front" initiative that allows the solicitor, U.S. Attorney's Office, local law enforcement and other service providers that allows for certain weapons-related domestic offenses to be prosecuted at the federal level.
“Jamarr Brown has been a dangerous individual his entire adult life and Operation Home Front was created with people like him in mind,” Barnette said. “I hope the domestic violence victim can rest easier knowing she is out of harm’s way.”
