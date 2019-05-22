SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) Solicitor Barry Barnette's office announced Wednesday that a Spartanburg man pleaded guilty to various crimes from 2017, and was sentenced to spend the next 30 years in prison.
A press release states that 30-year-old Christopher Maddox was a part of a group that planned to rob a home on Orchard Street on November 28, 2017.
When the group approached the home and found the door to be locked, they abandoned the robbery.
The press release says that while the group was driving away, Maddox brandished a .40 caliber handgun and fired three shots in the direction of the residence - which penetrated the walls, and hit a man in the head.
The victim spent several months in the hospital, and is now wheelchair ridden due to the severity of his injuries.
SLED ran a ballistics test on a shell casing found at the crime scene, and matched it to the handgun that was found in Maddox's bedroom during an unrelated drug search warrant.
He pleaded guilty to the following charges:
- Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature
- Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime
- Conspiracy to commit armed robbery
- Conspiracy to commit first degree burglary
Prior to this incident, Maddox's criminal record includes:
- Third-degree burglary
- Grand larceny
- Receiving stolen goods
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine within a half-mile of a school or park
“Law enforcement verified Maddox as a gang member from previous activity and his actions in this case fit the profile,” Assistant Solicitor Eddie Hunter said. “I’m thankful he is headed to prison for a long time.”
