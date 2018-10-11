SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Solicitor Barry Barnette said Thursday that a man has pleaded guilty to shooting another in the leg earlier this year.
Barnette said that 28-year-old Patrick Lamar Davis plead guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime on Wednesday.
Davis was involved in a shooting on Feburary 21 on South Liberty Street.
Barnette said Davis shot someone in the leg and left in a blue honda. The victim was transported via personal vehicle to the hospital where they identified Davis as the shooter to hospital security.
The injury was not considered life-threatening.
Davis also pleaded guilty to unrelated petty larceny and escape charged that were filed months before the shooting. He received concurrent sentences.
His criminal record includes convictions for burglary, common-law robbery, malicious injury to personal property and criminal domestic violence.
Barnette said Davis was sentenced to 14 years in prison and two years probation. He is required to serve 85-percent of his sentence before he's eligible for release.
MORE NEWS: Roebuck man sentenced to 40 years for fatal restaurant robbery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.