SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Solicitor Barry Barnette announced Wednesday that after a three day jury trial, a Spartanburg man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for attempted murder.
According to a release, Barnette says 37-year-old Adrian Glenn and another man were in an argument over money in August 2017 outside a Whitlock Street home. Glenn reportedly fired into the man's fleeing vehicle five times.
The man reported the incident to law enforcement, naming Glenn as the shooter. Spartanburg Police were able to track down Glenn a short distance from the crime scene with a young child in his vehicle.
Glenn has a prior criminal record that includes the following:
- Unlawful carrying of a weapon
- Discharging a firearm and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime carrying more than a year in prison
- Receiving stolen goods
- False information to police
- Failure to stop for a blue light or siren
On December 4, a circuit court judge issued Glenn a 15 year prison sentence for his attempted murder charge. An additional ten years were tacked on for discharging a weapon. His pointing and presenting a firearm added five years, bringing his total sentence to 30 years.
MORE NEWS:
Deputies: One shot at Spartanburg County apartment in recovery, search for suspect underway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.